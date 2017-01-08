Onuesoke Faults Delta APC Chieftains’ Statement on Okowa’s Administration

Share This





















SunnyReacting to a statement reportedly made by Delta APC Chieftains in person of Chief Solomon Edojah, Frank Kokori, Julius Okpoko and others in a publication made in an Urhobo community newspaper while addressing a group of journalists in the office of the special project director in ASABA, Delta State, the Delta State PDP strongman said amidst dwindling revenue and occasioned by the fall in oil prices and pipelines vandalism, Okowa administration in the past one year had performed creditably well.He observed that it is wrong for the APC leaders to put the blame on Okowa’s administration when all indices pointed to the fact that the present hardship created by the present APC government at the federal level is not only being felt in Delta State alone but all over the country.“The astronomical increase in prices of commodities and services as a result of the maladministration of the present federal government had resulted in the present hardship. Aggrieved APC leaders in the state should direct their grievances to Buhari instead of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who had put all machineries in the right perspective to ensure that the people of Delta State get the succor he promised them,” Onuesoke stated.He observed that despite the present economic recession and lean resources available, Okowa reconstructed the state owned technical colleges in Agbor, Ofagbe and Sapele, adding that in his drive to create jobs and empowered youths, the governor within this short period trained a total of 1,027 youth under the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and made provisions for them to start their own businesses.Onuesoke who disclosed that the government had created seventeen thousands private jobs so far explained that it had equally constructed 55 roads projects covering over 148 kilometres across the state and focused on infrastructural development health sectors