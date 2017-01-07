1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sat, Jan 7th, 2017

Rivers: Celebration in Ogbodo Community as Beauty Pageant Treats 500 People of Various Eye Diseases

Queen Juliet Okoroafor (Miss Health South South) with his spme of the beneficiaries of her pet project

Queen Juliet Okoroafor (Miss Health South South) with his spme of the beneficiaries of her pet project


LAGOS JANUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Ogbodo community in Isio¬kpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, especially those who had eye problem, celebrated this year’s Christmas with joy and gratitude to God.
This followed the arrival to the community few days before New Year of Miss Health South-South, Queen Juliet Okoroafor (Miss Health South South) alongside her ‘ICare Project’ team, which included opticians. The August visitors were in the community to bring succor to those who had eye problems.
And before the team left the community, 500 peo¬ple who had various eye defects were treated, while 200 eye patients went home with medicated glasses.
The visit to Ogbodo came barely five months after Queen Juliet’s corona¬tion as Miss Health South-South, Since her corona¬tion, she and her team, have visited various parts of the South-South region, to sensitize the people on how to live a healthy life, as well as treat those faced with various health challenges.
It was in the course of her tour of towns and commu¬nities in the South-South region that she first came to Ogbodo where she found out that so many people in that community, particu¬larly the aged ones, were af¬flicted with various types of eye diseases.
Ogbodo Community is a community filled with several eye diseases.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP