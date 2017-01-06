Ndokwa Business Tycoon, Cyril Ogude Marks Wife’s Birthday with Style in United Kingdom (PHOTOS)

Share This





















By Our UK Correspondent, Fred InonojeThe grand occasion was attended by personalities from all walks of life. Notable amongst them were one time Delta State Commissioner of Environment, Olorogun Barrister Fred Majemite, Dr. Kogie Ogedegbe, Dr. Wilson Orhina, Dr. Kaine Dosekun, Chief Matthew Aghomi, Andy Obadjere, Fred Inonoje, Chief Victor Ikie and Barrister Novwe Ikie among others.Cyril Ogude, a business guru who hailed from Ndokwa North LGA, Delta State is an ex-student of Government College, Ughelli, Delta State. He grew up with his mother in Emevo in Isoko North of Delta State. He established CY INCOPORATED s in the late 80s and today it is a leading transport and logistics company.Going back to memory lane, Cyril Ogude once told his uncle while driving along a street in London that he has found a girl he wanted to marry and ‘today 26/12/2016’ he celebrated the 50th birthday of his wife Engineer (Mrs.) Eloho Ogude.Thrills came from Brazilian dancers, others joined the wife as she took to the floor. The DJ gave a batch of Nigeria hip hop music that all present dance off their heart.