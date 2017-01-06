1 2 3 4 5
Ndokwa Business Tycoon, Cyril Ogude Marks Wife’s Birthday with Style in United Kingdom (PHOTOS)

Cyril Ogue and his wife cutting the birthday cake

By Our UK Correspondent, Fred Inonoje
LAGOS JANUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There were excitement and joy among friends and guests on Christmas as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CY Incorporated, Mr. Cyril Ogude celebrated the fifty years birthday of his lovely wife, Engr. (Mrs.) Eloho Ogude at Hilton Hotel, Paddington, London, United Kingdom.
Cyril Ogude (Right) dancing with his wife Eloho Ogude

The grand occasion was attended by personalities from all walks of life. Notable amongst them were one time Delta State Commissioner of Environment, Olorogun Barrister Fred Majemite, Dr. Kogie Ogedegbe, Dr. Wilson Orhina, Dr. Kaine Dosekun, Chief Matthew Aghomi, Andy Obadjere, Fred Inonoje, Chief Victor Ikie and Barrister Novwe Ikie among others.
Government College Ughelli, Old Boys Association with the Ogude's family

Cyril Ogude, a business guru who hailed from Ndokwa North LGA, Delta State is an ex-student of Government College, Ughelli, Delta State. He grew up with his mother in Emevo in Isoko North of Delta State. He established CY INCOPORATED s in the late 80s and today it is a leading transport and logistics company.
Andy Obajene and Olorogun Fred Majemite at the occasion

Going back to memory lane, Cyril Ogude once told his uncle while driving along a street in London that he has found a girl he wanted to marry and ‘today 26/12/2016’ he celebrated the 50th birthday of his wife Engineer (Mrs.) Eloho Ogude.
Cross section of guests

Thrills came from Brazilian dancers, others joined the wife as she took to the floor. The DJ gave a batch of Nigeria hip hop music that all present dance off their heart.
Urhobotoday.com correspondent in United Kingdom, Mr Fred Inonoje posed with a Brazillian entertainer

The Ogude's family

