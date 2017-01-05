Delta Police Officers Wives Declare War against Filth in Barracks

Share This





















By Barth NdegoStressing the need to renovate the Police Barracks across the state, Mrs. Fatima Adamu Lafia however called on the Police authorities to as a matter of urgency renovate many of the police barracks across the country currently an eyesore for healthy activities.She said: “Our police Barracks need to be renovated, we need clean environment, it is the only way to sustain good living”Also speaking, the wife of the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Sadiya Zanna Ibrahim explained that one of the indices that substantially distinguishes the development from develops societies, is the disparity in their level of health sophistication in the simple rules of hygiene.She said that POWA was informed by the need to declare war against filth following the increasing environmental sickness, especially at the police barracks, adding that healthy environment inculcates personal hygiene and against unhealthy environment for it is said cleanliness is next to godliness. She said: “Our police barracks are very dirty, we need to clean them up, clean environment deficits good health”.