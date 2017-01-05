UPU United Kingdom President, Ganiga Splashes Scholarship, Gifts to Customers of Dallas Fast Food, Oghara

Share This





















Giving out the scholarship and prize money at a well attended maiden Adult Party put together by Dallas Fast Food for its teeming customers that includes workers in corporate organisations in Oghara, students and indigenes, Olorogun Ganiga expressed his appreciation to the people of Oghara Kingdom, workers in the area, students and all customers of the eatery for their unwavering patronage.Ganiga enjoined the people of Oghara to always live in peace with resident-non natives who have come in for work, academic pursuit or business to encourage more investors to come in for business as there can be no meaningful development in the absence of peace just as he called on investors to come in and take advantage of the abundant human and natural resources as well as the conducive atmosphere for investment.On Dallas Fast Food, Ganiga promised the teeming customers on behalf of management that the best is yet to come for them as management has lined up several new services for them. There were lots of side attractions as guest were entertained by various artists including the indomitable Korokoro at the band stand, comedians and a dancing competition for Urhobo and English dances. At the end, four best dancers emerged in the Urhobo dancing competitionc while three best dancers came tops in the English dance competition.High point was the presentation of prizes to winners, N10,000.00, N7,500.00, N5,000.00 and N4,000.00 for winners in that order coupled with meal vouchers of N2,000.00 for the first positions and N1,500.00 for each of the runners up for the next four Sundays for winners inthe two competitions.Mr. Precious Avwonye, an ND 11 student of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe, Oghar who emerged overall winner of the English dancing competition smiled home with the Dallas Fast Food Scholarship award of N50,000.00 per Academic year.Parents and family members as well as all who witnessed the event expressed their appreciation to Olorogun Ganiga and his amiable wife, Olorogun (Mrs.) Linda Helen Ganiga for putting smiles on their faces.