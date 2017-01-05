How Queen Elizabeth II Escapes Death While Taking A Late Night Stroll

Share This





















In complete darkness, the guard is reported to have shouted out when he saw a figure walking around at 3am.“Who’s that?” he yelled.The person he saw was the Queen, who had gone out to get some fresh air because she couldn’t sleep.The guard confessed to Her Majesty he had nearly fired his weapon.“Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you,” he said.The Times reports that she replied, saying: “Next time I’ll ring through beforehand so you don’t have to shoot me.”It is understood the incident occurred several years ago.The Queen attended her first royal engagement since being struck down with a heavy cold that forced her to miss church services during Christmas and New Year.