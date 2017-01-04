Judge Grants Suspected Niger Delta Avengers Militant N500,000 Bail

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Otor-Udu High Court in Delta State has granted a suspected member of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), Christian Oluba, who has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June last year bail in the sum of N500,000.

The presiding judge, Justice C. E. Achilefu, handed down the order following an ex-parte application filed by Oghenejabo Ikimi on November 11, 2016 for his release and the enforcement of his fundamental rights under Sections 34, 35(1) and 37 of the Constitution

In granting the bail, the judge ordered that the applicant must present two sureties in the like sum.

The first surety, the judge said must be a level 08 civil servant within the court’s jurisdiction and must also have a property within its jurisdiction.

“It is hereby granted in the following terms bail is hereby granted to the applicant, Mr. Christian Oluba, in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in the like sum. The first surety must be a level 08 civil servant within this jurisdiction.

“The second surety must be a property owner within this jurisdiction. Surety must show proof of ownership which must be verified by the registrar of court to the satisfaction of this court,” the Judge ordered.

Furthermore, Justice Achilefu ordered the applicant must be appearing in the court to sign the court’s register once in a month until the determination of the motion on notice, warning that failure to do so would attract severe consequences.

The applicant was arrested in June, 2016 in Adeje town by operatives of the DSS while visiting a colleague of his named Ebi.

Christian Oluba, who is a welder by profession, and aged 40, is married with three children and resides at No. 5, Church Road, Bibopere Zion, Okerenkoko Town in Warri South West Local Government of Delta State.

He has been in DSS custody in Abuja since his arrest in connection with the illegal activities of the NDA.

Justice Achilefu adjourned hearing on the substantive suit to January 9.