How To Prepare Urhobo Special Dish ‘Banga Soup’

-1 oz Palm kernel nuts-1 Onions-6 pieces Pepper (yellow pepper)-Seasoning (Maggi, Tyko, Rogojie, Obeletientien)-1 kg Beef meat/goat meat/fish-½ oz Periwinkle-6 pieces of Snails-½ stick Oburunbebe

METHODOLOGY

Step1 Boil palm kernel nut for 25mins.

Step2 Check the palm kernel if soften, pour out water and extract the oil by pounding the nut with a mortar, after which, add some water.

Step3 Put the extract in a pot and boil for 30 minutes.

Step4 Pound the pepper, tyko, rogojie, sprinkle few leaves of obeletientien, add all to the soup, add a pinch of native salt and seasoning, break the oburun-bebe stick into 2 and drop ½ of the stick in the soup, these spices gives it a great aroma and taste.

Step5 Add the meats/fish/beef, snail, periwinkle and boil for 15mins, after this, check seasoning if tasty. The soup becomes thick. Remove the oburunbebe (brown stick). Save for another use.

Step6 Serve the soup in with Fufu, starch, even Eba.

Note: When warming the soup, warm in a native plate. If unable to get these spices (tyko, rogojie, obletientien, oburunbebe), cook the soup without them and add Pomo, stock fish, snails, allow cooking for 35mins.

