Newly Elected UPU President General, Taiga Promises to Build Bridges Across Ethnic Lines
LAGOS JANUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Newly elected President General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Chief Moses Taiga, has vowed to build bridges of unity across all ethnic nationalities in Delta State and reconcile all factions in the Urhobo nation.
Speaking after he was returned unopposed as President-General of the Urhobo apex socio-cultural organization, at Urhobo Cultural Centre, Uvwiamughe-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Taiga declared that 2017 was the year of unity of the Urhobo nation. He said: “I will also like us to move nearer to our neighbours, the Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ndokwa and the rest of Delta State so that there could be some recognition of our strength and friendship and our brotherhood to our neighbours. This is the concept of building bridges of unity.”
(We javware no ma so),people who took a whole Urhobo nation’s election to thier kitchen to conduct,such person and his cabals supose to be dealth with, but because of the unity brdges our able PG promised us,I beg the monarchs and Urhobo people to forgive them and forge ahead. URHOBO-OVUVO.