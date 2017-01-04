Newly Elected UPU President General, Taiga Promises to Build Bridges Across Ethnic Lines

Share This





















Related

Speaking after he was returned unopposed as President-General of the Urhobo apex socio-cultural organization, at Urhobo Cultural Centre, Uvwiamughe-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Taiga declared that 2017 was the year of unity of the Urhobo nation. He said: “I will also like us to move nearer to our neighbours, the Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ndokwa and the rest of Delta State so that there could be some recognition of our strength and friendship and our brotherhood to our neighbours. This is the concept of building bridges of unity.”