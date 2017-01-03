Ali Executes Massive Shake-Up in Customs, Redeploys 8 Asst. Controller General, 238 Deputies

Share This





















Related

Assistant Comptrollers-General affected are:• ACG Charles Edike from Zone A to Human ResourceDevelopment (HRD)• ACG Ahmed Mohammed from HRD to Zone B• ACG Aminu Dangaladima from Zone B to Enforcement• ACG Francis Dosumu from Enforcement to Zone D• ACG Augustine Chidi from Zone D to Excise, Free TradeZone and Industrial Incentives (Ex, FTZ, & I I)• ACG Monday Abueh from Ex, FTZ, & I I to Zone A• ACG Umar Sanusi from HQ to Zone C• ACG Abdulkadir Azerema from Zone C to HQThe redeployment of Deputy Comptrollers of Customs affected the Service Public Relations Officer, DC Wale Adeniyi, who is now posted to Apapa Customs Area Command, Lagos.As all the affected officers report at their new Zones and Commands, the Comptroller-General reiterated Federal Government ban on importation of Rice and Vehicles through the land borders.He charged all Officers and Men of the Service to ensure maximum collection of revenue and strict implementation of the fiscal policy of Government.