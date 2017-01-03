2019: Nobody’ll Stop Me From Being President If….. – Sule Lamido

Share This





















He said, “the desperation by those in authorities of power today must know that the same God that have made Balewa, Ironsi, Gowon, Murtala, Shagari, Buhari, Babangida and Jonathan Presidents could do the same for me if Allah so wishes”.He said, “all this coersion and intimidation was because of my aspiration and I must tell them that no matter what, if Allah has destined that I will be President, they cannot stop me or deter me because that will amount to fighting against the wish of God”, he stated.The former governor, who briefed the Press on the situation said: “Leaders should beware of the consequences that followed tyranny, impunity and abuse of human dignity”.Lamido said he was shocked with the revelation that young men could be stopped from going to see their father, “I am their father and they are coming to greet me and you are saying they have to ask for permit, permit for what?”, he asked.He said, “all over this country I’ve never heard of a mutual gathering that requires one to ask for permit, even on Saturday, we were in Sokoto for a wedding where thousands of people attended or even naming ceremonies where hundreds attend, have you asked them to show their permit?, but because it’s Sule Lamido, whoever that is coming to see me must acquire apermit to do so”.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he has long passed the stage of being intimidated by any one, adding, “for those policemen that made people to lie on their bare backs simply because they were coming to meet me should also note that they are no better people than those they have punished”.The policemen, numbering about 200, were in the early hours of Saturday deployed in the town to prevent the rally from taking place although the police spokesperson, DSP Abdul Jinjiri, said they are on routine patrol of the area against likely breakdown of law and order.The officers who have mounted a roadblock leading to Bamaina, the hometown of Lamido, were seen turning back several vehicles conveying people that were attending the rally.One of the police officers in charge at the Bamaina police division told our reporter who was also initially prevented from entering the town said, “I cannot prevent you journalists from doing your statutory duties, however, please, there won’t be any event here today”.The rally which later took place inside the residence of the former governor attracted thousands of youths that also addressed and explained to him their motive of organising such an event.The leader of the PDP Consultative Forum, Mallam Kabiru Nura, said the forum has decided to acknowledge the fact that, “as our leader, we cannot have a say on who would be our subsequent leaders aside those picked by you”, he said.Comrade Kabiru stressed that Lamido was among those that laboured to form and nurture the PDP that was the brain behind the growth of many people in the country.On his part, Alhaji Lamido who addressed the crowd, informed the youths to remain resolute in their sincere conviction for a great Nigeria future.According to Lamido, “if your prayers for me to be the President of this country is the wish of Allah, let it be, for Allah is the One that made others like Jonathan, Tafawa Balewa, Obasanjo”, he stated.He also warned leaders, “ to be wary of the impunity being perpetuated by those at the helm of affairs, stating that posterity would surely judge those that subjugate their subjects to unnecessary hardship”.