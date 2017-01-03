Chairman of Gambia Electoral Commission Escapes from Country

Share This





















“He was not willing to leave but the family had to put pressure on him.“I understand that he is currently outside Gambia,’’ he said.Security forces had earlier occupied the office of the electoral commission and denied staff access for weeks, but have since left the premises.Mr. Barrow said on Monday that he would take power on Jan. 19 as mandated by the constitution, in spite of Mr. Jammeh’s court challenge.After over two decades in power, Mr. Jammeh, 51, lost the election to Mr. Barrow, a former real estate agent who was little known even in Gambia before he announced his candidacy.