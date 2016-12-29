UPU Board of Trustees to Mediate on Crisis Rocking UPU National EXCO

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)_The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Board of Trustees and Special Congress has decided to mediate in several crisis rocking the Union in order to create peace and unity in the organisation.

The emergency meeting is expected to hold on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at Urhobo Hall, Uvwiamuge, near Agbarho, Delta State by 10.00 am prompt.

An sms message sent to Urhobotoday.com signed by the Secretary of UPU Board of Trustees, Chief Victor E. Otomiewo disclosed that the agenda of the meeting is firstly to discuss, intervene and mediate in the crisis rocking the National Executive of the Union, adding that they would also deliberate on matters arising from the above and any business of urgent public importance to the Urhobo Nation.

He, however, reiterated that attendance to the emergency meeting is strictly by invitation and accreditation.

It would be recalled that the union is presently enmeshed in leadership crisis which had resulted in a faction led by the former UPU President-General, Chief Joe Omene to organize executive election at his residence which has since been rejected by other faction and members of Urhobo traditional council . Besides, there are several cases in court with respect to the activities of UPU.

Thus, the intervention of Members of Board of Trustees, although a little late, will however go a long way in finding lasting solution to crisis rocking the umbrella body of the Urhobos.