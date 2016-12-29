Yuletide: Onuesoke Counsels Deltans on the Gains of ‘Living Together’

Share This





















Onuesoke maintained that for Delta State to experience the much desired sustainable growth and development, “we must first see ourselves as one united family and promote our relationship along that line rather than on the basis of ethnicity or place of origin which unfortunately, some persons are using as political tool to push their selfish agenda.”He called on the people of Delta State to close their ranks, whatever differences and work for the good, unity and development of Delta state, adding that they should all speak in one voice for the progress of the state and refrain from things that could be inimical to the peace and unity of the state.The PDP Chieftain urged Deltans to key into Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s SMART programme for the overall development of the state, adding that it is only in a united and peaceful state, that meaningful development that will lead to prosperity for all will be attained.“For now, we should put aside party and tribal differences and work in tandem with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in trying to reposition the social, economic and infrastructural structures of the state for the betterment of all.“Although he had achieved much in the area of job creation, road construction, infrastructural development, education and medical areas among others, we still hope more will be achieved if there is unity among us,” Onuesoke observed.