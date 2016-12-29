Delta: Suspected Gunmen Dispose Oleh’s Anglican Bishop of Money, Valuables

Share This





















Sources said the suspected armed robbers after gaining access into the compound, burgled the Bishop’s apartment and pointed guns at him while he was preparing for his afternoon prayers.“They pointed guns at him and dispossed him of some amount of money, phones, laptops, and ipads, our source said.Bishop Aruakpor who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with our correspondent however thanked God that no one was killed during the operation.He prayed God to help the suspected armed robbers gain salvation through the mercy of the Jesus Christ, saying he had forgiven them.State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the incident said it was a case of stealing and burglary, adding however the security men attached to the Bishop’s court had left their duty post “and gave ample room for the hoodlums to operate.” He added that some persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.