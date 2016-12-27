JUST IN: Delta APC Leader, Senator Frances Okpozo Passes On

Share This





















Okpozo, the eighty something years old South-south leader and elderstatesman hails from Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta state.He was a fierce voice on national discourse and strong pillars of APC family in Delta state.Okpozo was the Deputy Speaker Bendel State House of Assembly under the UPN until 1984 when the army seized power before the creation of Delta state and also Chairman Senate Committee on Environment in 1992 after been elected to represent Isoko, Itsekiri, Ijaw Senatorial District in the upper chambers.