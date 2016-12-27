JUST IN: Delta APC Leader, Senator Frances Okpozo Passes On
LAGOS DECEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Second Republic senator and chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Francis Spanner Okpozo is dead.
Details of his death were still sketchy as at press time on Monday night but a family source who didn’t want his name to be mention because he was authorized to speak to the press confirmed his death.
Okpozo, the eighty something years old South-south leader and elderstatesman hails from Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta state.
He was a fierce voice on national discourse and strong pillars of APC family in Delta state.
Okpozo was the Deputy Speaker Bendel State House of Assembly under the UPN until 1984 when the army seized power before the creation of Delta state and also Chairman Senate Committee on Environment in 1992 after been elected to represent Isoko, Itsekiri, Ijaw Senatorial District in the upper chambers.