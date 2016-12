Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 26 year old suspected internet fraudster known ‘Yahoo,Yahoo’ nickname Chino was said to have committed suicide in Warri, Delta yesterday.

Residents of the area said they woke up this morning to see his dangling corpse.

The big question everyone was asking – why would he commit suicide on the eve of Christmas?? Or could there be more to the story. Let’s see what unfolds. Meanwhile, RIP to the deceased!