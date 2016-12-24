Christmas Carol: Students of Westminster College, Lagos Display Love for Jesus Christ (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Christmas carol is a song or hymn whose lyrics are on the theme of Christmas, and which is traditionally sung on Christmas itself or during the surrounding holiday season. It may be regarded as a subset of the broader category of Christmas music.In accordance with the above believe, female students of the institution dressed in white gown and red ribbon to match and male dressed on black trouser over white long sleeves shirt with a red bow tye to match thrilled the audience to Christmas Carol songs titled, “Angels from the Realm of Glory”, “Its Christmas Time”,”Mary Did You Know” and “Holy Night among others. The students dancing steps were captivating.It was a joyful occasion as parents and students danced to the melodious Christmas Carol tunes rendered by Westminster College Christmas Carol Choir.To say how spiritually blessed the occasion was, three Catholic priest in person of Rev. Fr. Jacob Usman, Parish Priest from Holy Rosary Church Arida Lagos, Rev. Fr. Isaiah Abdul from Lokoja Diocese, Rev. Fr. Jude Odumezue from St. Agnes Catholic Church Maryland and Rev. Sister Caroline Esiekpe, also from St. Agnes Catholic Church Maryland were conspicuously present to celebrate with the students.Westminster College is an international comprehensive secondary school purpose built for day and boarding students with all necessary facilities put in place. The College is a private institution which provides qualitative education for boys and girls from all part of the federation and overseas.It is equally one of the international colleges in Lagos, Nigeria that prepare students for West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE), National Examination Council Senior School Certificate (NECO), TOEFL, Cambridge’IGCSE and Advance Level GCE and International University Degree Foundation Programme.Speaking to our correspondent on the event, Managing Director of Westminster College, Chief Johnson Barovbe said Christmas Carols is celebrated by the students of the school towards the end of every year in commemoration of the celebration of Christmas and the New Year.Barovbe who observed that parents and students sincerely look forward to the college Christmas Carol every year said, “ The school organise Christmas carol annually to create awareness about the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is to remind the people how Jesus Christ was born. It is also celebrated to imbibe the teaching of God in the students. For the past eight years, my school Westminster College has been celebrating Christmas Carol. In each one we did, there had always been an improvement. This year Xmas Carol was better than the past ones. “