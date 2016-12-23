Presidency Denies Report of Release of Another 21 Chibok School Girls

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Presidency has denied report making the rounds that another twenty Chibok School girls have regain freedom from the camp of of Boko Haram.

A report monitored in Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) has alleged that the girls were brought to Yola International Airport in Yola, Adamawa State capital around 3 pm on Thursday.

The report did not include any more information, but said that the girls were en route Abuja to be presented to the president.

Reacting to the purported report, Media Aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu in a statement in his twitter on Thursday night said, “To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibokgirls, we are not there yet.

“The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS are optimistic that they will be successful.

“Today, the DSS took the 21 girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa state on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families.

No new girls have been released, but by God’s Grace they will be. Happy Christmas for everyone.”