JUST IN: Ex-Delta State Gov, James Ibori Regains Freedom, May Not Spend Xmas in Oghara
LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from UK prison.
He was released a few minutes past noon upon a court order.
Vanguard quoted Ibori’s media aide, Mr. Tony Elumenor confirmed the release.
Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his term midnight yesterday.
He was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Southwark Crown Court on April 17, 2012 after pleading guilty to 10- count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.
Expectation of his return home to Nigeria, however, remains murky as friends and associates many of who are gathered in London deliberate on the future of the former governor.
However, hopes that Ibori will celebrate this year’s Christmas with his kinsmen at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area have reportedly been dashed.
But a close associate of his, who was also the Commissioner for Transportation in the last administration, Ben Igbakpa, said Ibori had said he would not celebrate Christmas at home.
Igbakpa said: “He has issued a statement to the fact that he’s not coming for Christmas.
Also, in anticipation of Ibori’s return, his kinsmen have begun preparations and celebration of arguably their most illustrious son.
While the state government and Ethiope West Local Government Area have started series of repairs in Oghara, family and associates of the former governor are said to be cleaning his home.