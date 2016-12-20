Okowa Commences Branding of Delta State Secretariat After Olorogun Michael Ibru

Share This





















By Barth NdegoThe Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah announced this when he took his turn on the Ministerial press briefing in Unity Hall, Government, Asaba the state capital.He said other major branding that is ongoing are; a double sided reflective directional signs at major junctions before the secretariat, a standalone signage reflecting the locations of all offices with fencing lighting at the main gate of the secretariat and an eyecatcher on the major route to the secretariat.Ukah further revealed that the construction of a modern secretariat complex for the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Delta State Chapter is already at a high level of completion, noting that governor Okowa has shown much commitment to the welfare of Journalists in the state.“Only recently, approval was given for the variation in the cost of construction and it is hoped that the complex would be completed before March 2017.” He stated.