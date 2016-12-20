IGE: Suspect Who Loses Wife, Investment During Incarceration, Claims They Were Innocent

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY0-The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olagbaju was a member of the Osun State House of Assembly representing Odo-Otin Constituency on the ticket of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD).He was killed few metres away from his Ile-Ife residence in 2001.Oyediran, who claimed he lost his investment in a pharmaceutical store and his wife before regaining his freedom, said those accusing them should probed for Ige’s death.He said, “I have no regrets. The only regret I have is that the people we fought for did not deserve it.“That struggle also had a little of youthful exuberance. We didn’t fight that struggle with enough maturity that time.“We fought a good fight, we identified with the right people. But we could have also done it in a different way or with a different approach.“All the 25 of us that were arrested in relation to Bola Ige’s death are innocent.“We didn’t know anything about it. I spent almost two years in prison custody. I lost everything. I am a pharmacist; I lost my chemist and even my wife.”