IGE: Suspect Who Loses Wife, Investment During Incarceration, Claims They Were Innocent
Mr. Lekan Oyediran, one of the 25 suspects arrested and tried in connection, with the murder of Chief Bola Ige, but was later released, said on Tuesday that they were innocent of the accusation.
Oyediran, who spoke at the 15th-year remembrance and memorial lecture of Odunayo Olagbaju, was a lawmaker on the ticket of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Osun between 1999 and 2001.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olagbaju was a member of the Osun State House of Assembly representing Odo-Otin Constituency on the ticket of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD).
He was killed few metres away from his Ile-Ife residence in 2001.
Oyediran, who claimed he lost his investment in a pharmaceutical store and his wife before regaining his freedom, said those accusing them should probed for Ige’s death.
He said, “I have no regrets. The only regret I have is that the people we fought for did not deserve it.
“That struggle also had a little of youthful exuberance. We didn’t fight that struggle with enough maturity that time.
“We fought a good fight, we identified with the right people. But we could have also done it in a different way or with a different approach.
“All the 25 of us that were arrested in relation to Bola Ige’s death are innocent.
“We didn’t know anything about it. I spent almost two years in prison custody. I lost everything. I am a pharmacist; I lost my chemist and even my wife.”