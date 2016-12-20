FG Initiates Plans to Use Technology in Tackling Smuggling, Raise Revenue

Share This





















The Minister stated that revenue would be increased by reduction in leakages through the nation’s porous borders, adding that there would also be a reduction in import under-declaration and evasion of duty payments.“Going forward, we are introducing a new system where all vehicles will be registered using the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), effective 31st March, 2017. Customs clearance will be linked to the VIN and this in turn will be required by each State Government at the point of vehicle registration. Effectively, any vehicle on which duty has not been paid will not be able to be registered and driven in Nigeria. We are using technology to make smuggling an unprofitable venture,” the Minister stated.She explained further that the public would be advised to ensure that they obtain proof of customs duty payment when purchasing a vehicle to avoid being saddled with the liability of unpaid duties and related penalties.The Minister noted that Nigeria loses Billions of Naira annually due to the activities of smugglers. She described the VIN system as a powerful tool against this illicit and dangerous practice, which sees stolen, accident wrecked and other unsafe vehicles brought into Nigeria.“The VIN provides a form of identity for each vehicle that will be linked to proof of ownership and connected to a centralised database. Another advantage of the VIN is that the original vehicle manufacturers will be aware of vehicles imported into Nigeria. This information is important where safety and other recalls are issued internationally. The Manufacturers will now have no excuse for not extending the benefits of such recalls to Nigerian customers.“The objective is to ensure transparency and accountability in the collection of duties; a central system for tracking all vehicles coming into Nigeria independent of point of entry, shared database for all regulatory and enforcement agencies and requirements. As we expand the database to cover all cars, we will be able to tackle car theft and non- insurance of vehicles among others.”According to the Minister, this collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Commission and Federal Inland Revenue Service will be instrumental to achieving this objective.She added that the programme is also expected to significantly boost vehicle security and the easy transfer of vehicles from one owner to the other.