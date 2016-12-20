2019 :Group Backs Abubakar Atiku on Restructuring of Nigeria

Share This





















By Amos Okioma.The Founder and President of the group which has its tentacles in all the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory, Chief Festus Bestman Stated this while speaking to journalists after its inaugural meeting in Yenagoa.Bestman who is also a Lecturer in the Department of Mathematics at the Niger Delta University, Amasoma, posited that fiscal federalism and devolution of powers were adopted at the pre- independence conferences in London and its implementation accounted for the healthy and competitive development of the old regional governments before the military intervention in 1966. He added that the leaders at time judiciously used the resources from their zones to develop their areas and that manifested in the establishment of University of Nigeria, Nnsukka, Ahmadu Bello University and University of Ibadan by Late Sarduana of Sokoto, Late Nammdi Azikiwe and late Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory.According to him a restructured Nigeria would empower the federating units and guarantees self development of its comparative advantages based on its natural endowments and therefore urged Nigerians to join Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is a champion of restructuring of the country, re – awakening and Renaissance and development.He posited that as 2019 draws nearer, and threat to national disintegration, economic recession bites harder on ordinary people , as the faulty federal structure Nigeria currently operates frustrate the survival and development of Nigeria, stressing that this faulty foundation foisted on Nigeria by military Unitarianism that wrongly replaced the fiscal federalism that was operated in the 1963 Republican Constitution, patriotic Nigerians across the country should rally support for Atiku Abubakar ( Turakin of Adamawa )” For me and the tens of thousands of like – minded Nigerians believe that three things are critical in defining people agenda come 2019.> They are; equality of all ethno – religious diversity, economic freedom of the downtrodden Nigerians and environmental cum social justices, all of these Atiku typifies” .He said the group is targeting 16.5million Nigerians and call on Izons where the founder and president comes from not to politicize the group, because the group has both local and international contacts to achieve its objectives and since restructuring has become the common denominator in all agitated minds, Atiku ,s call for restructuring will liberate the Ijaws and others.He averred that Atiku has demonstrated unprecedented leadership character , proven courage in defence of democracy and capacity to manage difficult economic situation.” Thus, Nigerians awaits his declaration to run in 2019. Not minding the negative narratives that are been peddled by his detractors ”He further revealed that the restructuring as envisaged by Atiku will be done in a manner that all states will be producing enough to pay salaries and develop competitively , because he has the capacity to revive Nigerian economy and would use his experience to provide more job, aside over 50, 000 jobs and as an astute businessman he has attracted over N10 trillion through direct foreign investments to the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone at Onne.Besides, he also a philanthropy and religious liberalism that has endeared him to all ethno – religious diversity.” Experience matters, his experience is needed to cement the unity of Nigeria and his belief in social and environmental justice singles him out as the Bestman for 2019″ Bestman posited.