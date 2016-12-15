Xmas: Okowa’s Aide, Bishop Nmalagu Charges Christian Women on Creation of Peace

Share This





















By Barth NdegoAccording to him, Jesus said; ” my peace I give unto you and not as the world giveth”. He said therefore, let mothers ensure that there is no crisis in their various homes and families.“They should reach out to our youths and children and preach the good news of christ to them so they can embrace peace.”Nmalagu explained that Christmas celebration is a feast to demonstrate love, kindness, forgiveness, oneness and happiness towards God and mankind, pointing out that it is also a period for everyone to get closer to God, fellowship together for righteousness, holiness and humility in services to God.“The foods, drinks we eat and the music we enjoy are all secondary therefore no one should quarrels or fight over material things. Let us use this period to build love, unity, peace among our family as we prepare for Christmas celebration and new year.” He admonished.The Executive Assistant maintained that quarrelling over earthy things is not part of Christmas celebration, warning that people getting involved in criminal activities are derailing from Christ.“How can people involved in arm robbery, kidnapping, assassination because of money to satisfy themselves? They should not be involved in this activities. Women should use this period to pray for peace in Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.Earlier, Pastor Grace Egberike, the President – General, Delta Christian Women in Politics, said their vision was to ensure that Christian women participate actively in politics, insisting that being a member of Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, was not a reason why women should not be involved in politics.According to her, politics is not a dirty game and should not be seen as dirty. She stressed the need for peaceful coexistence among political actors even as he called on government at all levels to make the empowerment of women a priority.He regretted the outright abandonment of women after every election and therefore, urged the Executive Assistant to also carry them along in the scheme of things.