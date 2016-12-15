Delta: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Killed 30 Years Old Farmer, Seize Decomposing Corpse of Victim

Share This





















By Amos Okioma.According to the Chairman of Agadama Development Community , Sunday Iniovogoma , the deceased was allegedly attacked by the Fulani Herdsmen numbering about twenty armed with AK – 47 and other dangerous weapons.He said he was informed by some youths that went to till their farms as an Agrian Community known for the production of sweet potatoes and groundnut.The President – General of Uwheru Development Union , Chief Utso Ogarivi also corroborated the incident, stressing that when he heard of the incident he had to alert the Divisional Police Officer In – charge of Ughelli Divisional Police Headquarters who mobilized his men to Agadama Community.Also speaking Godspower Amradje from Agadama community told Urhobotoday.com that he had put across calls to the senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the Senate, Senator Obarisi Ovie Omo – Agege and Hon Emmanuel Oghene Egoh of the Federal House of Representatives who hails from Uwheru Community where the incident took place.Urhobotoday.com correspondent who was at Agadama Community reported that most people could no longer go to their farms due to fear of attack by the Fulani Herdsmen, adding that if it persists it might probably lead to famine hence the people have been deprived from practicing their source of occupation because of menace of Fulanii herdsmen.At the time of filling this report, the youths of Agadama had mobilized to the scene of the incident twice to recover the corpse and were chased away by the sporadic shooting of the Fulani Herdsmen who had gone to erect their hut close to where the corpse is to scare away anybody moving to the area to carry away the dead body.When contacted, the DPO in charge of Ughelli Divisional Police Headquarters was not unseat, but asked to call back the following day.However, an officer who pleaded anonymity told our reporter that the police were yet to receive any information about the killing of Agadama Youth by the Fulani Herdsmen.