Court Orders EFCC to De-Freeze Fayose’s Accounts

Delivering his judgement, the presiding Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo said the rights of the governor had been unconstitutionally infringed upon, considering the circumstance of his office.Justice Taiwo cited the immunity which Mr Fayose currently enjoyed as a sitting governor under section 308 of the constitution.He also ruled that it was wrong for the EFCC to have gone ahead to seize his two accounts in apparent perpetuity without first investigating him or making him a party.He averred that rather than the EFCC freezing the governor’s accounts directly through the third party who did not enjoy any mandate from him, the governor himself ought to have been first investigated and brought into the picture.The judge described Fayose as “a genuinely deprived person who rushed to the court to seek constitutional protection”.The judge thereby gave a mandatory order the de-freezing, unblocking and making operational the two accounts by the respondents.He said it was also the duty of any presiding judge to protect the said constitution and its interpretations whenever the need arises.“The Plaintiff is entitled to be heard before his property or money can be seized, doing otherwise will amount to denying him fair hearing and constitutional rights”, he said.The judge however refused to grant other relief sought by the governor, including a perpetual injunction restraining EFCC or its agents from further tampering with his property, and another one asking for payment of N5billion as exemplary damages.“This court will not shield any person from due investigation and since Police cannot be stopped from investigating a crime, same goes for the First Respondent so as not to whittle down its functions”, the judge said.EFCC lead counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo was absent at the court but Fayose’s lead counsel, Ozekhome, in his reaction described the judgment as the best to be so made in the EFCC in history.He said it would checkmate the agency against years of brazen arbitrariness and excesses.The EFCC had on June 21, 2016 confiscated the two accounts having allegedly contained a sum of N2.99billion out of the N2.3 billion arms money allegedly drawn by the governor from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki to prosecute his governorship election in 2014.Fayose through his lawyer, Mr Mike Ozekhome approached the court and sought for the enforcement of his fundamental rights, which involved the de-freezing of the two accounts.