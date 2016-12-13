About to Wed Man Drinks Insecticide Over Freezing of MMM Account

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A soon-to-wed man simply identified as Adakole is currently between life and death after allegedly taking insecticide following the alleged crash of Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, famously known as MMM.

The incident happened in Otukpo, Benue State, after promoters and participants were thrown into confusion on Tuesday following the news that the ponzi scheme has been frozen.

Reports had it that all confirmed accounts, as at early hours of Monday, were frozen.

DAILY POST gathered that Adakole, a native of Ai Okpe in Okpokwu LGA whose wedding is slated for December 28 had earlier invested 300 thousand into the scheme last month and was expecting to get his 30 per cent income before his wedding.

An eyewitness told our reporter that when the news broke out Tuesday morning, Adakole, who was introduced into the business literally went mad.

“Kole is my childhood friend, we all grew up in Ugbokolo but when he traveled to Abuja to meet with the pastor of his fiancée, he said someone introduced him into the MMM thing but I and his babe warned him but he told us the scheme was not a scam.

“He invested the 300k he was saving for his wedding into the thing and was expecting to get the 30 per cent before his wedding on 28 of this month.

“This early morning, he called me to check the internet if the story of the alleged crashed of the scheme was true, I told him so I heard and he screamed and hung up.

“When I heard him, I knew it was no longer funny, so I had to rush to his house around Sabon Gari to discover that he had taken Raid insecticide. I had to call the fiancée to inform her.

“I had to take him to the clinic where he is currently battling for his life. The babe is already on her way from Abuja,” he added.

When our reporter contacted the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, he said the incident has not been reported.

“We are yet to receive the report as we speak but I promise to get back to you as soon as I get the report,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the founders have announced that the scheme has not crashed as widely being speculated, adding that it was only in pause mode.

They called on investors not to panic as the scheme would return next year.