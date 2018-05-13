Share This





















2018 URHOBO HISTORICAL SOCIETY CONFERENCE, May 18-20, 2018

Thursday, May 17, 2018, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Pre-Conference: Annual General Meeting (for Members & Potential Members Only)

Venue: Ishaka Hotel, Refinery Road, Warri, Delta State

___________________________________________________________________

Friday, May 18, 2018, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Opening Ceremony & Launching of UHS Endowment Fund

Chairman: HRM (Dr.) Johnson Enemuadia Yovwino, Duku II JP, King of Effurun-Otor. Assistant Chairman: Chief Barrister Charles Ufuoma Obule.Chief Guest of Honour: Olorogun Moses Taiga, President General of UPU. Special Guest of Honour: General Osio Obada (rtd.). Guest of Honour: Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Installation of UHS’s Patrons: Ohworode of Olomu; Orodje of Okpe; Ovie of Umiaghwa-Avwraka; Chief Senator David O. Dafinone and Olorogun Moses Oghenerume Taiga.

Symposium: “Our Ancestors Served Urhobo Progress Union and the Urhobo People.” A Panel of Descendants of Pioneers of Urhobo Progress Union, chaired by Chief Johnson Barovbe.

Debates: “Should Urhobo People Switch to Burial Grounds or Should We Continue to Bury Our Dead in Living Homes?” & “Should Urhobo Married Women Have the Choice to Be Buried in Their Husbands’ Homesteads?”

Venue: PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Delta State

___________________________________________________________________

Saturday, May 19, 2018, 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.

Panel Discussion A: “Should Male and Female Children Have Equal Ownership Rights to the Inheritance of their Parents’ Properties and Estates in Violation of Urhobo Culture?” Panel Discussion B: “Whither Are Urhobo Youth Headed?”

Venue: PTI Senior Staff Club Gymnasium at PTI Conference Centre, Effurun

___________________________________________________________________

Sunday, May 20, 2018, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Urhobo Historical Society Thanksgiving Day & Festival of ?ghwoghwa Heritage

Olorogun Moses Taiga, President General of UPU, tours ?ghwoghwa territories (Orogun, Agbarha, Ughelli, and Ogor), laying wreaths at the grave sites of their heroes:

OROGUN: Chief Wanogho Afujunenyan, Chief Demas Akpore, Hon. Chief Justice James Omo-Agege.

AGBARHA: King Owhe of Agbarha, Chief Ighravbe Afonughe, Chief Oserohwovo Avbemorhe, Olorogun Michael Ibru, Olorogun Senator Felix Ibru.

UGHELLI: Irivwin R’Ivie Ughelli, Chief Governor Uloho, Chief Deacon G. O. Onosode.

OGOR: HRM Onajite Igere Adjara III, Prince Oro Uwague, Chief John Oghenekohwo Akata, Rev. Canon (Chief) D. U. A. Eferakeya.

UHS Ecumenical Church Thanksgiving Service: Officiating Priests: Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Oghenejode Abaka & Rev. David Edjere.

Urhobo Service Awards. Chief Mukoro Mowoe Service Award (presented to Professor Joseph Ukpe Akpokodje); Agbotanren Udih Diaspora Service Award (Chief Simpson S. Obruche); M. G. Ejaife Education Service Award (Professor Perkins Foss); David Dafinone & Michael Ibru Business and Professional Award (Olorogun O’tega Emerhor); Ighrakpata Urhobo Language Award (Mrs. Emuobo Ibru); Ighrakpata Urhobo Language Award (Professor (Mrs.) Rose Oro Aziza).

Launching of Urhobo Women Wall Almanac

Venue: Ogor Technical College, Otor-Ogor