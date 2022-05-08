50 Feet Gully Erosion Kills One, Threatens Collapse Of 20 Buildings In Agbor

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 8TH (URHOBOTODAy Sources told Sunday Vanguard that the lifeless body of the victim was discovered deep down the gully measuring over 50 feet deep and 30 feet wide along with the Universal Basic Education, UBE Road, beside Agbor Technical College.

The sources who are residents of the area said their attention was drawn to the ugly development following the uncomfortable stench oozing out from the gully where they said, the already decomposing body of the victim was seen.

According to the residents, over 20 buildings are currently under threat of possible collapse resulting from the perennial erosion challenge, lamenting that the situation is worsening by the day.

Chairman of Landlords/Landladies Association in the Area, Comrade Chukwuyem Odia who spoke to newsmen, decried that the erosion menace has continued to pose a great challenge and danger to residents in the area.

Disclosing that some residents were already relocating from the area, Odia appealed to relevant Government agencies to come to their aid.

He said Odia’s efforts by Landlords and residents in the area to put the erosion under check haven’t yielded any result, lamenting that the challenge had gone out of their reach.

He recalled that the Association had severally reached out to some relevant authorities, particularly the Member representing Ika South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Festus Chukwuyem Okoh, Member representing Ika Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Victor Nwokolo, among others, yet nothing was done.

Recall that in June 2019, two teenagers of the same parents aged 15 and 17 years, were killed by the gully erosion in the area

Vanguard