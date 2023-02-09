40 Bishops, Peter Obi, Others Grace  Ordination Of Bishop Ewherido In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-About forty Bishops of the Catholic church from across the globe, presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, Deputy President of the Nigeria Senate, Senator Ovie OmoAgege and other prominent Nigerians in different sectors of the economy were among those that graced the ordination and installation of Rt Rev Msgnr Anthony Ewherido as the new Bishop of the Warri diocese of the Catholic church, Delta state.

The new Catholic Bishop in his address after his installation and ordination yesterday at the Holy Martyrs of Uganda Minor seminary , Warri , enjoined Nigerians to pray for a peaceful election, shun corruption , adding that they should ensure they vote for credible leaders of their choice in the coming general.

“This is an important year to Nigerians . Let us pray for a peaceful election. Let us shun corruption, vote for your conscience for the good of our nation”.

He also assured that the church would continue to work in line with its vision, adding that it would celebrate the 60 years anniversary of the Warri diocese founded on March 10, 1964.

The homilist, Most Rev Antonio Guido Filipazzi who called for prayers for Father Evwerido to succeed in his task as Bishop said a Bishop is not a bureaucrat, a political leader but one who prays and lead others to pray.

” He doesn’t spread his own idea but that of God. His first task is to be with Jesus in prayer , preaching.salvation. Let us pray for our brother to receive God’s grace in reverence and gratitude.

“The Bishop is one called to lead and give to the sheep. A man who seeks power for himself can’t do it right. Loving the lord is not just a feeling but a duty to shepherd the sheep.”

At the end of the homily Father Anthony was led through the installation and ordination processes, promising before the congregation to discharge until death the duties of the office of a Bishop.

Most Rev Filipazzi as the principal ordaining Bishop led the Bishop Elect through the installation and ordination processes before he was finally pronounced Bishop of the diocese.

The place erupted in jubilation.

Some traditional rulers at the event were His Royal Majesty, Abe 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom; Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom

King His Royal Majesty, Charles Ayemi- Botu; HRM Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, Owawha 1; His Royal Majesty, Ogurime-rime, Ukori I; His Royal Majesty, Odionlogbo of Oleh Kingdom. And more.

Other dignitaries were Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Ovie Agas; immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP in the state, former minister of state for education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in the state.

Vanguard