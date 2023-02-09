1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Feb 9th, 2023

40 Bishops, Peter Obi, Others Grace  Ordination Of Bishop Ewherido In Warri

BISHOP EWERHIDO

LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-About forty  Bishops of the Catholic church from  across the globe, presidential candidate of  Labour Party,  Mr Peter Obi, Deputy President of the Nigeria Senate, Senator Ovie OmoAgege and other prominent Nigerians  in different  sectors of the economy were among  those that graced  the ordination and installation of Rt Rev Msgnr Anthony Ewherido as the new  Bishop of the Warri diocese of the Catholic church, Delta state.

The new Catholic Bishop in his address after his installation and ordination  yesterday at the  Holy Martyrs of Uganda Minor seminary ,  Warri ,  enjoined Nigerians to pray for a peaceful election,  shun corruption , adding that they should ensure they vote for credible leaders of their choice in the coming general.

“This is an important year to Nigerians  .  Let us pray for a peaceful election. Let us shun corruption, vote for your conscience for the good of our nation”.

He also assured that   the church would continue to work in line with its vision, adding that it would celebrate the 60 years anniversary of the Warri diocese founded on March 10, 1964.

The homilist, Most Rev Antonio Guido  Filipazzi who called for prayers for Father Evwerido to succeed in his task as Bishop said a Bishop is not a bureaucrat, a political leader  but one who prays and lead others to pray.

” He doesn’t spread his own idea but that of God. His first task is to be with Jesus in prayer , preaching.salvation. Let us pray for our brother to receive God’s grace in reverence and gratitude.

“The Bishop is one called to lead and give to the sheep. A man who seeks power for himself can’t do it right. Loving the lord is not just a feeling but a duty to shepherd the sheep.”

At the end of the homily Father Anthony was led through the installation and ordination processes,  promising before the congregation to discharge until death the  duties of the office  of a Bishop.

Most Rev Filipazzi as the principal ordaining Bishop led the Bishop Elect  through the installation and ordination processes before he was finally pronounced Bishop of the diocese.

The place erupted in jubilation.

Some traditional rulers at the event were  His Royal Majesty, Abe 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom; Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom
King His Royal Majesty, Charles Ayemi- Botu; HRM Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, Owawha 1; His Royal Majesty, Ogurime-rime, Ukori I; His Royal Majesty, Odionlogbo of Oleh Kingdom. And more.

Other dignitaries were  Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Ovie Agas; immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and governorship candidate of the Peoples  Democratic party, PDP in the state,  former minister of state for education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in the state.

Vanguard

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close