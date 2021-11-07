Management Calls For Help As Flood Takes Over Warri School

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Flood has taken over part of the premises of the Delta State College of Commerce in Warri, Delta State, a one time famous College in old Bendel state.

The ugly situation caused by lack of good drainage system within the premises is worrisome and requires the urgent intervention of the Delta State Government, maybe, the Warri South Local Government Area.

An official who spoke to this Reporter, said the management of the College had made several efforts to get the appropriate authority to find a lasting solution to the menace.

The official ( names withheld), said “the situation has been so. We have made series of moves to draw the attention of government and appropriate authority to the deplorable state in the College. This place is a mess and we appeal for urgent intervention”.

A resident who also spoke to this medium, appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta state government and the supervising ministry to quickly put measures in place to tackle the flooding and lack of good drainage system within the College premises.

He said, the Governor, or state government might not be aware of the bad situation in the college, and that is why the Governor’s attention should be drawn to it, expressing hope that Governor Okowa will direct the appropriate authority to handle the situation.

The College of Commerce was founded in 1946, which was formerly known as United College of Commerce.

Efforts made to speak with the College’s Principal, Mr.Felix Useh, Principal, were unsuccessful.

However, as at time of filling the report, this medium could not speak to the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu.

Thewill