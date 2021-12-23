395 Cases Of Covid-19 Omicron Variant Confirmed In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has revealed that a total of 395 cases of Omicron variant has been confirmed across the state.

Speaking to pressmen yesterday in Asaba, Commissioner of Health, Dr Mordi Ononye who was flanked by the Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said that a total of 3, 29 tests for Omicron variant have been conducted since the spike of the virus.m

He disclosed that 395 persons tested positive to the new variant.

While he noted that the state like other parts of the world is still learning about the Omicron variant, he declared that the mode of transmission of the variant is similar to Coronavirus.

With the yuletide in view, Mordi urged residents in the state to comply with Covid-19 precautionary rules, saying that single dose of vaccination cannot confer immunity on any individual.

While he stressed on the aim of the state government to encourage investors, he called on club owners to ensure their premises are not congested for the safety of Deltans.

Daily Independent