21-Yr-Old missing Delta Lady Found, Police Arrest Father For Allegedly Aiding Fraud

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Twenty-one-year-old Delta-born Stephine Solomon Oghenevwoke declared missing by the Delta Police Command has been found.

The 5ft tall, dark-complexioned lady who speaks Pidgin and Urhobo languages fluently, reportedly left home July 19, 2021, at about 8:20 a.m to work at Okumagba Estate, Warri, and did not return home.

Oghenevwoke was subsequently declared missing by the police on July 27, 2021 after the company she works for reported a misdemeanor to the police.

She’s said to have allegedly connived with her parents to hide in order to defraud the firm she was working for.

Reports say Stephine Oghenevwoke was allegedly using her position in the company, which finances both small and medium scale businesses, to approve loans for herself by proxy.

She was accused of using her mother and the wife of the pastor of their church, to feign genuine businesses for loans to be approved and paid to her.

Trouble reportedly started when Oghenevwoke was directed by the company’s management to go after the loan defaulters as repayment of the debts appeared not forthcoming.

Police sources said the lady’s parents after much grill, admitted to have connived with their daughter to go into hiding so they could defraud the company of the loans.

Oghenevwoke’s father is being detained at the ‘B’ Division in Warri pending the conclusion of police investigation.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrests and fraudulent angle to the missing narrative of Oghenevwoke to our correspondent on Tuesday.

“She didn’t fake kidnap. She stole money and ran away with the aid of the parents,” he noted.

Tribune