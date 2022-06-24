2023:Why I’ll Rather Vote Peter Obi Instead Of Atiku/Okowa-Kenneth Gbagi

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi has said only those who want to enslave their Children to a Northern oligarchy would support Atiku/Okowa joint Ticket of the PDP. Gbagi who is also the 2023 Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the State said he would rather Support Obi because the Ex-Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party Presidential Candidate has shown capacity even though Okowa, the PDP Vice-presidential Candidate is his Kinsman.

He stated that Atiku and the Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are obsolete and can no longer handle governance. Gbagi described Obi as a good material for Presidency. He recalled that Obi consulted him and other Members of the Ex-Ministers Forum prior to the PDP Presidential Primaries. It will be recalled that Obi dumped the PDP for the Labour Party (LP) few days before the Party’s Presidential Primaries.

Addressing Journalists at his Country Home in Ughelli, Delta State, He said Atiku/Okowa Presidential Ambition was dead on arrival arguing that it is the turn of the Southern Region to produce President Buhari’s Successor.

According to him, the North has held on to power for the past Eight years. Thus in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, it is time for a Southerner to rule Nigeria.

Gbagi added that 2023 will no longer be Business as usual because Nigerians ‘ll vote based on personality and not premise of political parties.

Information Source: Daily Sun