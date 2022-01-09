2023:Rep. Francis Waive Calls On Osinbajo To Contest For President, Gives Reasons

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Honorable member of the House of Representatives from Ughelli North- Ughelli South -Udu Federal Constituency, Revd Hon Francis Waive has called on Nigeria Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 Presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a Press Release personally signed by the lawmaker yesterday, made available to Urhobotoday.com, Rev Hon Waive who is the only APC member of the House from Delta State pointed out nobody from the PDP can match the candidacy of Prof Osinbajo should he contest.

He added that the Vice President will win the 2023 elections with ease from the APC.

The Lawmaker who is the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Power as well as Chairman Nigeria Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group called on APC leaders to do the needful and support Prof Osinbajo if the party is to win the 2023 Presidential election.

He said that the Vice President has displayed all the character traits of a good leader, adding that he has been a trustworthy and loyal Deputy to President Mohammedu Buhari.

He pointed out that Prof Osinbajo has proven capacity to turn the fortunes of this country around building on the foundation laid by the present administration.

Nigeria he says need a younger leader like Prof Osinbajo who has the presence of mind, vast contacts around the country and respect for the multi ethnic and multi religious dimensions of our country.

Prof Osinbajo’s intellectual dept, managerial abilities, patience and tolerance is what our country needs at this crucial time in our history he emphasized.

Rev Hon Waive therefore called on all people of goodwill to pray and work for the emergence of Prof Osinbajo as President of Nigeria come 2023