2023:Delta Traditional Ruler Places N10,000 Fine On Community Members Without PVCs

LAGOS JULY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The traditional ruler of Abavo, an agrarian community in Ika South local government area of Delta State, HRM Uche Irenuma, has placed a fine of N10,000 on any adult who does not have permanent voters card (PVC).

In a post made on Facebook by one Jude Bruno, he quoted the traditional ruler as saying: “I have instructed all leaders and heads of the various communities in Abavo kingdom to immediately summon all adults (from age 18 and above) who didn’t have evidence of PVC (Voter’s card) registration.

“A fine of #10,000.00 has been placed on any defaulter for not being able to show their PVC.”

The monarch had before now described the attack on governor Ifeanyi Okowa by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), for accepting to be vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as malicious and calculated at smearing the governor’s image.

Speaking on behalf of the chairman of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum, (DNTRF), Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba, said the decision of the SMBLF to declare Senator Ifeanyi Okowa personal non grata was uncalled for and unacceptable to majority of the people from the region.

He said, “The action and outburst of SMBLF, which is supposed to protect interest of its people, “depicts personal hatred against the person of governor Ifeanyi Okowa who holds elders, especially Chief E K Clark in high esteem.”

