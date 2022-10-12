2023:Residents Of Delta Steel Company Threaten To Boycott Voting Over Electricity Blackout

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of DSC (Delta Steel Company) area in Delta State have threatened not to cast their votes in any future elections, if the perpetual electricity blackout in the area was not addressed.

One of the residents, Mr. Alloy Eze, claimed that DSC had been without electricity for eight years.

Another resident, Mr. Obukowo Okah, who carried a placard in protest, said they were already tired of the situation and had not been enjoying the benefits of democracy, but that politicians still came to ask for their votes.

He added that they would stop voting, if the politicians did not help them in restoring electricity to the area.

Another local, Mrs Peace Ibe, claimed that despite years of deliberations and discussions on the worrisome issue, nothing positive had come out of the moves.

Delta News Bulletin