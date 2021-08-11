2023:APC Urges Delta Retirees To Vote Out PDP For Being Inhuman To Their Plight

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressives Congress, Delta State, has expressed concern over the condition of retirees in the state, urging them to mobilise and vote out the ruling Peoples Democratic Party come 2023.

“All of us should prepare to end PDP led-government locust’s reign in the state. Affairs of our dear state cannot continue to be left in the hands of those who see our fathers and mothers as less humans”, Delta APC stated.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina Esq. and made available to journalists.

APC said its attention has been drawn to the birthday message of retired local government workers and primary school teachers to the former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori.

According to the party, “The emotional laden message, filled with tales of sorrow; signed by the State Chairman of the body is a reminiscence of yesteryears slavery and man inhumanity to man.”

APC stated, “In the said birthday message of the senior citizens, a picture of how several members of the body die before attaining the age of 63, which Chief James Ibori recently celebrated, was painted. They were unequivocal on how the PDP led-government of Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa has reduced them to walking ghosts.

“Though, there is no gainsaying the fact that Chief Ibori laid the foundation for the present crops of insensitive PDP leadership in the state, which gave birth to what the senior citizens are suffering; they, however, felt Chief Ibori would be able to speak the language Sen. Okowa hears, hence their cry to him to prevail on the Governor for succour.

“It would be recalled that in the past, Delta APC drew the attention of the public and the state government to the horrible state of life of retired local government workers and primary school teachers. Unfortunately, because of the Governor’s Pharaonic disposition, nothing has changed!

“From available information at our disposal, those who retired from active service since 2014, which is well over seven years, are yet to receive their pensions and gratuities. What a Government!

“It is annoying and painful that PDP led-government in the state brags, and feels that no amount of hardships meted on Deltans, PDP will still have its way in future elections and governance of the state. What a sadistic mentality!

“Delta APC urges the senior citizens, our heroes and heroines and all people of goodwill not to lose hope of the future.

