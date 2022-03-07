2023: ‘Why Omo-Agege, Keyamo Shun Osinbajo ln Delta’

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Deputy president of the senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his archival, minister of state, labour and productivity, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, were conspicuously absent on Saturday as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his entourage visited Delta State.

The two prominent bigwigs of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Delta State stayed away from the thanksgiving mass and celebration of life in honour of late Olorogun Patrick Ideh, at Mother of Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun, Delta State.

LEADERSHIP reports that recently Omo-Agege’s supporter and a member of the House of Representatives from Delta State, Hon Ejiroghene Waive, in a statement called on Osinbajo to run for president in 2023. This has fueled speculations that Omo-Agege was doing everything possible not to offend the APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has since declared his presidential bid, by staying away from Osinbajo’s visit.

Waive’s statement is said to have caused serious stir in the corridors of power with some powerful forces calling to ask if Waive was speaking for Omo-Agege or secretly promoting Osinbajo’s presidential ambition at the detriment of Tinubu.

Meanwhile, another dimension to the saga emerged that Omo-Agege, as the chairman of the 1999 Constitutional Review Committee of the upper legislative chamber avoided the monarch knowing fully well that the issue of constitutional role for Nigerian monarchs which was not mentioned at the National Assembly would come up.

The vice president arrived Warri via the Osubi Airstrips in company of president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata and was received by Delta State deputy governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro. He later visited the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, and the Ovie of Uvwie.

At the palace of Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1 where he was treated to a warm reception, Osinbajo was told of how the Senate thrashed presentation made by traditional rulers who are seeking constitutional role for Nigerian monarchs.

The Uvwie monarch told Osinbajo that traditional rulers were highly disappointed when their request for entrenchment of constitutional role for monarchs was not mentioned by the senate in the constitutional amendment, saying that traditional rulers were not happy about it.

He therefore appealed to Vice President Osinbajo to ensure the role of traditional rulers was entrenched in the constitution by the National Assembly owing to the important role of peace making at the grassroots.

In his response, Osinbajo acknowledged the role of traditional rulers in peace making in the society and commended the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr Emmanuel Sideso for his role in sustaining the peace in Uvwie.

He assured that he would reintroduce the issue before the National Assembly for consideration, saying that in view of the fact that traditional rulers were more in touch with the grassroots there was need for the National Assembly to give them constitutional roles.

He prayed that with politics gathering momentum the National Assembly would be able to finish their constitutional duty and amend the constitution. He said the president also wants some constitutional role for traditional rulers.

Osinbajo while commemorating the passing of Chief Ideh, a member of the then Zikist Movement who died at the age of 95 years, he noted that God gave Olorogun Ideh long life because he knew he had so much to contribute both locally and nationally, adding that he did so much as an Urhobo illustrious son.

He noted that as a young man, Chief Ideh was involved in the struggle for Nigeria’s independence and was a member of the Zikist Movement under the leadership of Late Zik of Africa.

According to him, Ideh’s tenacity, extensive goodwill and conduct were vital in the creation of Delta State. “And today, we have Delta State, a product of his tenacity, a product of his good wisdom, a product of his commitment to his people,” Osinbajo stated.

Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa represented by his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, who was flanked by other top government functionaries, said the existing peace in the state was achieved with the collaboration of the traditional rulers.

Governor Okowa thanked the vice president for the visit to the state and assured him that Delta State will continue to remain peaceful so as to attract more attention and development projects from the federal government.

In his sermon, Rev. Fr. Michael Ekeke , admonished all present that God expects them to show Him appreciation in every circumstances.

Chief Ideh died December 22, 2021 and was buried since January 1, 2022.

