2023: US Based Businessman, Emareyo Declares Intention To Contest For Ughelli North, South, Udu Rep.

LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-United State based businessman, Engr Davis Ejiro Emareyo Emerhi has declared his intention to contest for House of Representative in the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency.

Emareyo who has experience in series of profession which include piloting, aeronautic, and estate management said with his experience in life he is fully prepared to serve his people in Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu constituency of Delta State if he is giving the opportunity. He promised to make Urhobo great again with his wealth of experience.

“With what I have seen and lived and my exposure to life, I am very well prepared to serve my people in the. Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu area of Delta State. I promise to make Urhobo great again if giving the opportunity to serve them,” he stated in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com.

Rolling out his academic experience and wealth of business achievements, Emerhi said he was born 58 years ago old in Ughelli, Delta State by the family of Francis Emareyo Emerhi and Martha Owumi, adding that he attended Ogelle Primary School in Ughelli adding that after graduation he further attended James Welch Grammar School Emevor in 1976.

In September 1984 he sojourned to the United Kingdom for a greener pastures where he worked briefly before travelling to the United States.

“In 1986, Spartan School Of Aeronautics in Tulsa Oklahoma U.S.A. offered me admission for a private pilot’s License. I was at Spartan School Of Aeronautics for about two years before moving on to Boston to attend East Aero Tech (now known as national Aviation Aviation Academy) in Bedford Massachusetts. I graduated from that school with flying colors as the only black student in the school at that time. I received my (Airframe and Powerplant) License from the Government of The United State of American which was issued by FAA. in 1990.

“After Graduating from East Cost Aero Tech, I now went to Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston where I studied (Avionics ) which are the instruments that makes the Aircraft works and guide’s it in the air and take off and landing.

“Schooling all this time, I also have a job working for Dominos Pizz, I started as a delivery driver and I became an assistant manager and was promoted to manager. After a year of being a manager I decided to attend Dominos pizza Franchise management School in Ann Abor in Michigan of which I was given a franchise license.

“I came back to Boston with my license and six months later , I bought my first Franchise in

WINTHROP Massachusetts and nine months later I bought the second Franchise in REVERE Massachusetts as well , Dominos pizza company was so impressed with my performance I was given a 10/10 performer achievement and I made my first million dollars.

“After being a Franchise of Domino’s pizza for four years and I learned a lot from it, I decided to build my own Franchise Company called XPRESS PIZZA. The Company did extremely well and I made a boat load of money from it before I was approached with an offer that I could not refuse and sold it.

“I rested for few months before going into Real Estate business in 2005 out of which EJIRO CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LLC was created. Ejiro construction company LLC, specializes in buying houses in cash, and refurbished them for sale back to the general public in BOSTON. Massachusetts. As of today the Company is worth about $46 million dollars.

