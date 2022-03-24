2023: Urhobos Resident In Bayelsa Travel En Mass To Delta For Registration, Collection Of Voters Cards

Share This





















By Amos Odeh.

LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the 2023 Governorship election in Delta State, the Urhobo Community in Bayelsa State has started mobilizing its members to their various communities to register and collect their permanent voter cards.

The move is part of efforts to usher in a government that is both responsible and responsive to the yearnings of the citizens of Delta State – both home and in the diaspora.

Urhobos , the fifth largest ethnic nationality are in majority in Delta State, cutting across the Delta Central Senatorial District.

Urhobotoday.com learnt that no fewer than 18 buses departed from Yenagoa to Delta Central Senatorial District for the exercise on Tuesday, just as they called on other citizens of Delta State residing in Bayelsa State to ensure they get their PVCs before the next governorship election.

Speaking to our correspondent at Okwagbe earlier, James Rhobo said they were mobilized to go their different communities to come home to register and obtain their permanent Voters Card, stressing that since the governorship of Delta state and Bayelsa state are not the same year , this group decided to partake in the next governorship election to enthrone the next government come 2023.

Their leader in Bayelsa State, King Joshua Apoyi Aweyu, who superintend over the twenty – four clans of Urhobos living in Bayelsa state said, “they want to be part of the electioneering process this time around because successive governments of Delta State do not identify with them, despite numbering over twenty thousand in Bayelsa.

“Even the present governor of Bayelsa , Senator Douye Diri and his Deputy , Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo have confirmed and appreciated the numerical strength of the Urhobos living in all the eight local government areas of Bayelsa state”

He said during their courtesy call on His Excellency the Deputy governor of Bayelsa state , Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who confirmed that the effort of Urhobos were noticed in all the LGAs during the 2019 Governorship campaigns and election.

He said, ” We are poised to repeat the same feat at home since Delta state governorship election is 2023.”

In line with this, they have also formed a group known as Urhobo Joint Force Socio-political Forum, Bayelsa State chapter, to encourage Delta State citizens residing in Bayelsa to go home and undergo voter registration exercise .

Olorogun Gabriel Phrorhire, chairman of the group, Peter Ikoko, Spokesman, Olorogun Aherhoke Okioma, Head Media and Publicity , Gift Okrika, Youth President and Lady Ogedegbe , Woman Leader described the movement as not only apt, but auspicious and called on Delta politicians at home especially aspirants to support the group,s effort, which is a novel idea.