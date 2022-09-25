‘2023 Presidency: How Ifeanyi Okowa Betrayed The Southern Region’

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 25TH (URHOBTODAY)-Amid the ongoing internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the president of the Middle-Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Citrus Pogu has laid a major part of the blame at the feet of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘THISDAY LIVE’ a few hours ago, Pogu narrated how Okowa worked against the South during the PDP primaries, despite the consensus that was reached with other stakeholders that none of the Southern governors will accept the vice-presidential ticket from any northern candidate. He went on to accuse the Delta state governor of not only sabotaging the agreement, but also grabbing the VP ticket for himself eventually.

“The Southern governors had a meeting in Delta State, in the government house of the current PDP Vice Presidential candidate and he read their communique. In the presentation of the communique, he read and said that the southern governors, irrespective of political parties, the presidency should go to the south. That all of them should not, therefore, not accept to be running mate to any northern candidate.

Now, the funny thing is that the governor of Delta, in whose place this meeting was held and who read the communique, first of all, not only betrayed the South by ensuring that his delegates cast votes for a northern candidate, but he also grabbed the position of vice president. This is double jeopardy,” he said.

Opera News