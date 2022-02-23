2023 Presidency: CBN Gov, Emefiele’s Campaign Posters Resurface In Lagos Streets

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD(URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the campaign posters of the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, have resurfaced in some parts of Lagos State.

Although, Emiefele is not known to be a member of any political party, his campaign posters urging him to contest the presidency in 2023, surfaced on Tuesday in Lagos.

The posters with Emiefele’s bold picture and name, are pasted around Surulere on the mainland and some streets like Ajose Adeogun on the Lagos Island.

With the portraits of Emefiele, the posters carried the slogan, ‘Take Charge 2023’; but those behind it are not known yet.

The message on the posters reads: “We, the people work to manifest the Nigeria of our hope on our way to greatness.

“We march, fiercely guarding this liberty of building a Nigeria we believe in…not as career politicians.

“We are on the march…searching for the next leader of the republic.

“Godwin Emefiele, would you lead our people on this march to reclaim Nigeria? Would you lead the charge 2023?”

Some paid adverts urging the apex bank chief to contest the presidency were also published in some national dailies on Monday.

One of the paid adverts by Ge group reads in part, “Appointed by a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government in June 2014 and confirmed for a second term in office by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari, Godwin Emefiele straddles the political aisle with extensive network, alliances and pan-Nigerian friendships forged over seven years of engagements across, above and beyond party lines.

“As the governor of Nigeria’s apex bank, Emefiele has rendered selfless service to his country at a most challenging period of our economic development and I salute his commitment, passion and doggedness -President Muhammadu Buhari, August 4, 2021.”

Recall that the HEDA had asked Emefiele to resign to contest or dissociate himself from those urging him to run if truly he has nothing to do with them.

The chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, made this call in a letter written to Emefiele and copied to President Muhammadu Buhari and the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The group said although Emefiele has a constitutional right to contest any election in Nigeria, it said the CBN Act also forbids him from engaging in any work wether part-time or full time aside his job with the apex bank.

But a group, ‘Friends of Emefiele’ recently said it met the CBN governor to confirm his interest in the presidential race.

The group said Emefiele is focussed on his job as CBN and did not send or urge anyone to campaign for him.

Emefiele, who was appointed the CBN governor on June 4, 2014 by former President Goodluck Jonathan was retained by Buhari upon assumption of office.

