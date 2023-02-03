2023: Peter Obi Mourns Death Of  Delta Top Labour Party Chieftain  In Ghastly Auto-Crash

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A member of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Omawumi Jemide-Lawal, is dead.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Jemide-Lawal, from Delta State, died in a fatal road accident on Thursday. She was 75.

Reacting to Jemide-Lawal’s exit, the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 election, Peter Obi said the demise of the party’s prominent PCC member is a huge loss to the people of Delta state.

“I was saddened by the news of the tragic death of Dr. Omawumi Jemide-Lawal in a fatal vehicular accident. Dr. Jemide-Lawal was among the recently appointed members of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign.

“Her death is a huge loss to her family, the Labour Party, and the good people of Delta state.

“I pray for the peaceful repose of her soul and that God Almighty will grant her family the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” Obi said in a statement on Friday.

Politics Nigeria