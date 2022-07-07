2023 PDP Delta Guber: Court Sacks Oborevwori, Recorgnises  David Edevbie(READ DECLARATION)

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Federal High Court Abuja, has sacked Sheriff Francis Oborevwori as governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly was sacked by the court owing to discrepancies in his certificate.

Presiding judge, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo ruled that the plaintiff, David Edevbie proved beyond reasonable doubt that Oborevwori was unqualified by virtue of the discrepancies in his documents.

It was learnt that in accordance with the provision of S 84(3) of electoral act, the court held that the plaintiff, Olorogun David Edevbie is the valid Governorship candidate of the PDP in Delta state and should be accorded the maximum respect.

It would be recalled that Sheriff Oborevwori was declared winner of the PDP governorship primary in Delta State, scoring 590 votes ahead of David Edevbie, who polled 113 votes.

DECLARATION

A DECLARATION that the 1st Defendant is not qualified to participate and/or be declared the winner of the 2nd Defendant’s Delta State Governorship Primary elections which held on 25th May, 2022 for the purpose of electing its candidate or flagbearer in the forthcoming 2023 Gubernatorial Elections in Delta State, scheduled to hold on 11th March, 2023 by the 3rd Defendant.

A DECLARATION that having supplied false information and submitted dubious or forged credentials/certificates in order to participate in and be declared the winner of the 2nd Defendant’s Delta State Governorship Primary elections which held on 25th May, 2022, the 2nd Defendant herein is legally precluded from submitting, forwarding or otherwise transmitting the name of the 1st Defendant to the 3rd Defendant as the candidate or

flagbearer of the 2nd Defendant in the forthcoming Governorship elections in Delta State, now scheduled to hold on 11th March, 2023 by the 3rd Defendant.

A DECLARATION that the Plaintiff who, next to the ineligible and unqualified 1st Defendant, scored the highest number of valid votes cast at the Delta State Governorship Primary elections of the 2nd Defendant which held on 25th May, 2022, ought to and should be returned and declared the winner of the 2nd Defendant’s Governorship Primaries and, accordingly, returned as the candidate of the 1st Defendant for the forthcoming Governorship elections in Delta State scheduled to hold on 11th March, 2023 by the 3rd Defendant.

A DECLARATION that the 3rd Defendant is legally precluded or prohibited from accepting or receiving from, acting on or otherwise recognizing or giving effect to the name of the 1st Defendant as the candidate or flagbearer of the 2nd Defendant for the forthcoming Gubernatorial elections in Delta State now scheduled for 11th March, 2023 by the 3rd Defendant.

AN ORDER of this Honourable Court disqualifying the 1st Defendant from participating as the candidate of the 2nd Defendant in the forthcoming 2023 Gubernatorial elections in Delta state, scheduled for 11th March, 2023 by the 3rd Defendant.