2023: Over 1,000 Church Leaders Pray, Endorses Waive For Second Tenure

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Clergymen and leaders from various Christians denominations in Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency have joined their faiths together in prayer for a successful reelection of Rt Revd. Francis Ejiroghene Waive second term ambition.

The coalition of Clergymen for Revd Hon. Waive drawn from various Church denominations which includes, Catholic, Anglican, African, Baptist, Pentecostals, ECWA, OAIC, and PFN pledged their unalloyed support for his reelection.

In their collective declarations, the clergymen held that the Ughelli North, South and Udu federal Constituency has never had it so good in terms of representation since the advent of democracy in 1999.

“We make bold to say that our Constituency has never had it so good in terms of representation since the advent of democracy in 1999.

“We salute our co-ministers colleague, friends and brother Rt Rev Hon Francis Ejiroghene Waive for his courage, vision, humility, integrity and record breaking performance that has made us very proud.

“We assure him of our continued prayers and support in his political journey to make the difference for our people

“We call on all and sundry to behold the good works of Rt Rev Hon Francis Ejiroghene Waive and support him to greater heights

“We salute His Excellency Distinguished Senator Ovie OmoAgege for his support for Rev Waive and all our Senator has done for Delta. We promise our support for him come 2023”.

An elated Waive thanked the church leaders for their continued support since he joined politics in 2015, he assured them that the confidence imposed on him will be abused.

“I want to specially appreciate our church leaders, spiritual fathers and the body of Christ for believing and trusting in me and their continued support since we started this journey in 2015.

“I want to assure my brethren and constituents that I will will continue to do my best and by the special grace of God almighty and your support, I will deliver more projects when reelected as a ranking member of the House of Representatives.

“Christians should use the opportunity of the ongoing voters registration exercise to update their voters record, register and get their voters card and to enable elect candidate of their choice candidate as the era of Christians sitting on the fence is over”.

Some of the church leaders who led the prayers includes, Ven Gabriel Kpangban, Rev Fr Happy Amure, Archbishop Isaac Obieh, Ven U.A.A. Dafiewhare, Rev Thinkan Nathan, Rev Fr Peter Ogaga Jesuoive,

Others are, Rev Emmauel Onofurho, Rev Solomon Deke, Ven Emma Azugo, Rev Emma Eredoro, Rev Julius Fovie, Rev Sunday Oghenechovwen, Rev Paul Sotu and many others