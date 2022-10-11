1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Oct 11th, 2022

2023: Onuesoke Advises Party’s Spokesmen On Issue Based Campaign

ONUESOKE 13

LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised political party campaign spokesmen to inform the electorate on what their  candidates can  provide for the suffering masses  instead of mudslinging other  contestestants..

Onuesoke who gave the advise while celebrating the public holiday with his Muslims friends in Abuja recently advised that  if all stakeholders do what is required of them and campaign become issue-based, the electorate would be better informed and be guided on making the right choices.

He advised party spokesmen to tell the electorate their  main thrust of campaign  which ought to be issues about what the candidates have in plan for the people, issues of how they want to execute development programmes, the loopholes they have identified in the system, especially with the rate of rottenness that we currently have in all sectors.

The PDP Chieftain alleged that some party campaign spokesmen have been uttering some unsavoury  words of  denigrating others and attacking them, adding that such utterances  are  uncivilized political discourse.

He advised that they should focus on issues and avoid mudslinging, character assassination or keep blaming the others.

Onuesoke pointed out that  campaign period should be a moment for “political marketing” rather than “political macheting” as usually experienced in the country’s political space .

According to him, “the voters  need to know  the plan to do and how they want to do it. This ordinarily and ideally is what the electorate will dissect or study to convince them. It is not about ethnicity or religion and so on.

“The voters  expect that candidates are going to come out to tell them how they are going to better the system very quickly because there is a real heavy dose of discontent and despondency among Nigerians in all the sectors. Is it the economy that you want to talk about or is it security? Is it education?”

“Tells us what you want to do and how you want to do it. Show us your record and sincerity. Your records are there for the public to scrutinize. Demonstrate how you want to affect the citizenry positively,” Onuesoke stated.

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close