2023: Onuesoke Advises Party’s Spokesmen On Issue Based Campaign

LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised political party campaign spokesmen to inform the electorate on what their candidates can provide for the suffering masses instead of mudslinging other contestestants..

Onuesoke who gave the advise while celebrating the public holiday with his Muslims friends in Abuja recently advised that if all stakeholders do what is required of them and campaign become issue-based, the electorate would be better informed and be guided on making the right choices.

He advised party spokesmen to tell the electorate their main thrust of campaign which ought to be issues about what the candidates have in plan for the people, issues of how they want to execute development programmes, the loopholes they have identified in the system, especially with the rate of rottenness that we currently have in all sectors.

The PDP Chieftain alleged that some party campaign spokesmen have been uttering some unsavoury words of denigrating others and attacking them, adding that such utterances are uncivilized political discourse.

He advised that they should focus on issues and avoid mudslinging, character assassination or keep blaming the others.

Onuesoke pointed out that campaign period should be a moment for “political marketing” rather than “political macheting” as usually experienced in the country’s political space .

According to him, “the voters need to know the plan to do and how they want to do it. This ordinarily and ideally is what the electorate will dissect or study to convince them. It is not about ethnicity or religion and so on.

“The voters expect that candidates are going to come out to tell them how they are going to better the system very quickly because there is a real heavy dose of discontent and despondency among Nigerians in all the sectors. Is it the economy that you want to talk about or is it security? Is it education?”

“Tells us what you want to do and how you want to do it. Show us your record and sincerity. Your records are there for the public to scrutinize. Demonstrate how you want to affect the citizenry positively,” Onuesoke stated.