2023: Only God Can Stop Me From Becoming Atiku’s Running Mate, Okowa Brags

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has vowed that only God can stop him from becoming the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Okowa, a two-term governor of Delta, made the vow through his Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, during a press conference in Asaba.

The governor who was reacting to speculations that former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, was secretly working against his (Okowa’s) chances to be Atiku’s running mate, said the rumour was the handiwork of fifth columnists.

Aniagwu explained that there was no rife between Senator Okowa and Chief Ibori.

He said, “The governor has contributed to the growth of the PDP, he doesn’t boast about it because as a member of the party he has the responsibility to do that.

“You also know how many times the party brought him in to assist in conducting primaries. I am not aware if there is anybody who is bringing any roadblock, if there is anybody who is going to block Okowa, I think it should be God.

“And the last time I checked I don’t think he has offended God for God to take that decision against him.

“So we are on course, I don’t think there is any problem between Okowa and Ibori, these are persons who have worked together very closely. And Okowa has continued to respect our leader, Chief James Ibori. I have not heard Ibori speak evil of Okowa neither have I heard my boss speak badly of Ibori.”

Saharareporters