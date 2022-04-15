2023: Omo-Agege Declares For Dellta Gov, Rubbishes Okowa’s Alleged Achievements

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has officially declared to contest the 2023 governorship election in Delta State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is even as the ruling APC has vowed to end the 24 years rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Omo-Agege made his intention known at a declaration rally held at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Delta State.

The lawmaker, who said he has “the edge to build a new Delta”, boasted that he has fulfilled all his electioneering campaign promises he made to the people of Delta Central in 2019 general elections.

Counting his achievements as a lawmaker, Omo-Agege said he has attracted solar street light to every community in Delta Central as well as renovation of primary and secondary schools across the district.

He added that he has also built ICT centres in schools in the district and facilitated the Federal Polytechnic and establishment of a campus of the Nigeria Law School to the state.

He, however, disclosed that the Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari through his efforts and that of the Senator representing Delta North, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has approved the establishment of a new Federal University of Agriculture at Aboh in Ndokwa East of the state.

Lamenting that Deltans are suffering under the PDP regime of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta Central senator accused the governor of specifically marginalising the people of Ndokwa Nation, Isoko Nation, Itsekiri Nation and Ijaw Nation despite their huge contribution to revenue of the state.

“A time comes in your life when you need to move from your comfort zone. Delta Central is my comfort zone. If I want to run for re-election as a senator in Delta Central over and over again, I am confident they will return me.

“But today, I have decided to step out of my comfort zone and move to bring the same benefit to the whole of Delta State. These opportunities I have brought to Delta Central, I want these opportunities to the people of Delta North and Delta South.

“If we all fold our hands and allow Okowa and co to continue, they will continue to marginalise us. If you go to Delta North today, the Ndokwa Nation made up of Ukwuani, Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East, they contribute so much to the economy of this country but if you go to Ndokwa Nation today, there’s nothing ground.

“Okowa has continued to marginalise the people of Ndokwa Nation. We can’t allow that to continue. If you go to Aniocha and Oshimili areas, there’s no presence of Okowa’s government there. The time has come when you need to take your destiny in your hand and say, enough is enough.

“If you go to Delta South, the Isoko Nation contribute so much to the economy of this state and this country like our Ndokwa brothers, but if you go there, there’s nothing. All you have there is a state polytechnic that was recently upgraded to university just on paper. It’s on paper only. It’s a glorified secondary school. Is that fair? Enough is enough”, Omo-Agege stated.

Omo-Agege, while further accusing the Governor Okowa-led administration of spending N2 billion every month on political appointees, lamented the failure of the PDP government to pay pensioners their retirement entitlement.

According to him, “our parents who gave best parts of their lives in the service of this state; some of them have retired in eight-nine-ten years, up to today, they have not been paid their retirement benefits. Meanwhile, Okowa is busy employing political aides.

“Okowa spends N2 billion every month on these people who do not contribute anything to governance. But our youths who need gainful employment, they will not give them jobs. Enough is enough.

“Therefore, today, the 14th of April, 2022, I, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Obarisi of Urhoboland, offer myself as a candidate for the Office of Governor in Delta State in 2023 on the platform of our great party – All Progressives Congress (APC).”